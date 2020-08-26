BidaskClub Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.86.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.74 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

