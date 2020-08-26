BidaskClub Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $430.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 196.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.62. DexCom has a one year low of $138.28 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total transaction of $2,390,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,075,186.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,288 shares of company stock worth $21,891,494. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

