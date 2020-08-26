BidaskClub Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CFO Joshua A. Boone sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock worth $4,630,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 80,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,503,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

