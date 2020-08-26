Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Big River Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Big River Industries has a fifty-two week low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.72 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Big River Industries Company Profile

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distributes, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

