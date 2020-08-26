BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

