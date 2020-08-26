BitBall Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $873,983.60 and $542,806.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00070705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,365.38 or 1.00315544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00167806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

