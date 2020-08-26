Bitcoin Atom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.34 million and $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.