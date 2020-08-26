Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives $72.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,951,000 after buying an additional 320,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,458,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,235,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,553,000 after buying an additional 65,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

