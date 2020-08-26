BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

