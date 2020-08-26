Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

