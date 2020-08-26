BofA Securities Upgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Buy

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

