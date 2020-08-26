Brian Andrew Mitchell Sells 4,688 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $72,851.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Andrew Mitchell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 44,881 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $696,553.12.

On Monday, August 3rd, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 2,021 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $19,239.92.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.