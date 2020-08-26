Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 2,841 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50.

