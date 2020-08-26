Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $591.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

