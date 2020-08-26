Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 284,934 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.