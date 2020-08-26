Brighton Jones LLC Invests $230,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.