Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 59.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 156,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

