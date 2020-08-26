Brokerages Expect iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,041.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock worth $264,937. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 649,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 45.5% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 191.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 312,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 205,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

