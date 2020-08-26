Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) PT at $6.25

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

