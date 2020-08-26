Brokerages Set Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price at $50.80

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Popular by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Popular by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Popular by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

