Brokerages Set Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Price Target at $39.00

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 725.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

