Brokerages Set U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $4.74

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 75,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,578 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

