Brokers Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Shares of LOW opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $167.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

