Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

