CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 124,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.