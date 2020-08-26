CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Down 6%

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 598,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 313,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 388.71% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 2,952,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,609,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,393.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Larry Zhang acquired 20,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,153 shares in the company, valued at $38,290.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

