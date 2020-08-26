Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVCO. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.60. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $99.58 and a 12-month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cavco Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after buying an additional 260,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cavco Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 160,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.