Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 532.63 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

