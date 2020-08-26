CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.32 on Friday. CENTRICA PLC/S has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

