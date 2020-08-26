Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $76.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $437,578,641.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.