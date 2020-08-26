CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.11 million, a P/E ratio of 604.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $100,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,402 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CEVA by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

