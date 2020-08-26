Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.89. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.