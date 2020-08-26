Childrens Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 16,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,393 call options.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Childrens Place by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Childrens Place by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Childrens Place by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

