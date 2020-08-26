Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,134 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

CHD opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

