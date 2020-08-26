Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $170.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.09. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $178.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Churchill Downs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

