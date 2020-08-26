Citigroup Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $196.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. The stock has a market cap of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $218.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,288,479.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,847,407.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,356 shares of company stock worth $148,417,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

