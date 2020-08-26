Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and JMU Ltd- (NYSE:JMU) Head-To-Head Survey

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and JMU Ltd-‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 11.32 -$210.98 million $0.35 81.37 JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.52 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

JMU Ltd- has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate Analytics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clarivate Analytics and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate Analytics 0 0 6 0 3.00 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate Analytics and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate Analytics -14.77% 8.21% 3.35% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clarivate Analytics beats JMU Ltd- on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

