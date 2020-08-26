ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 66,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

