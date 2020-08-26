Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.11 ($114.24).

CON opened at €90.00 ($105.88) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -6.55. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 1 year high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

