Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,224,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.