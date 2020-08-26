Contrasting Tidewater (NYSE:SII) & Blucora (NYSE:BCOR)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Tidewater (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blucora and Tidewater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 89.11%. Tidewater has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Tidewater.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blucora and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.80 $48.15 million $1.85 6.50 Tidewater $72.50 million 14.52 $10.20 million $0.04 1,032.00

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Blucora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -43.01% 4.84% 2.32% Tidewater 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

Summary

Blucora beats Tidewater on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Tidewater

