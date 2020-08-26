Corey Nolan Purchases 400,000 Shares of Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) Stock

Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) insider Corey Nolan acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,857.14).

Platina Resources Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of A$0.07 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of $6.85 million and a PE ratio of -21.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.02.

Get Platina Resources alerts:

About Platina Resources

Platina Resources Limited acquires, explores for, and develops precious and specialty metal projects in Australia and Greenland. The company explores for scandium, cobalt, nickel, platinum, gold, palladium, and other metals. Its flagship project is the Owendale scandium-cobalt-nickel-platinum project located in central New South Wales, Australia.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Platina Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platina Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.