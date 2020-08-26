CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of CRAI opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CRA International has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $369.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,841.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

