Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,466 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.23% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $58,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.86.

CBRL stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

