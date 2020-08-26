Critical Survey: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) versus The Hong Kong and China Gas (NYSE:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 2 0 0 0 1.00 Black Stone Minerals 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 65.36%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 36.26% 22.91% 12.07%

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 4.76 $901.41 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $487.82 million 2.98 $214.37 million $1.16 6.06

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities. The company operates a pipeline network of 3,600 km gas pipes severing approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water production and distribution, wastewater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse, network construction, and purified water businesses serving 1.2 million customers through a pipeline network of approximately 7,000 km. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.