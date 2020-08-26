CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CYRX stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CryoPort by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CryoPort in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CryoPort by 15.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CryoPort by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

