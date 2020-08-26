CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $50.00

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.92. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. CryoPort’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CryoPort will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 80.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

