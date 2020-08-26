CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.84.

CONE stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 38.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

