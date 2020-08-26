Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $363.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 691,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

