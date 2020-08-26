D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $606,000 Investment in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,098,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 421,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

